Press Release: Berkeley Police investigating fatal collision on Sacramento Street at Ada Street.
On 2-8-17, 0707hrs, The Berkeley Police Department received a report of a collision between a bicycle and a vehicle on Sacramento Street at Ada Street. The bicyclist did not survive the collision. The driver of the vehicle stopped immediately and is cooperating with the investigation.
As is normal procedure, the BPD Fatal Accident Investigation Team is responding to handle the investigation. Streets in the area will remain blocked as the investigation continues.