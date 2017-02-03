A participant in the NextDoor website reports that there was an armed robbery at Cafe Roma at Ashby and College about 9 pm Sunday night. The suspects are still at large.



Here is the report, with the writer's name withheld by the Planet to protect her, since she may be a witness.



'Three dudes came in and tried to steal laptops from the customers. They came in front door and tried to sweep through to the back door - but one of the students tackled one of the guys and then a big huge kerfuffle between the three hoods and a few customers happened. Then a gun was pulled. They did get away with one laptop. Police are here now. I have reported this information to the police."