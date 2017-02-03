Hardly a week has elapsed since President Trump and Vice-President Vladimir Putin took over the reins of power. Trump seems to have forgotten his criticism of his predecessor’s “unilateral edicts” and “power grabs”. Iowa Senator Charles Grassley was equally critical of Obama once stating: “The president looks more and more like a king that the Constitution was designed to replace.”

As the king pumps out executive orders at breakneck speed, to “make America small again” advancing a racist, white supremacist agenda demonizing African Americans, Mexicans and 1.6 billion Muslims. Glaring omitted from his Muslim ban are majority Muslim nations where he has business interests. In an Orwellian move, the director of national intelligence and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff have been removed from the National Security Council and replaced by ultra-racist, Bannon.

All these actions have been accompanied by silent acquiesce by the sycophants of the Republican Party who bow their head in supplication to their vaunted leader much like King Henry VIII and the czars.

Trump has unleashed all the dark energy pitting Americans against one another, rapidly turning America into a black hole sucking all the goodness and tolerance which once made America great. But then again, something unusual is happening. Trump’s latest boastful decree banning Muslims from our shores seems to have woken up our ‘Lady of Liberty’ who has stopped weeping in response to a huge outpouring of support to those stranded at U.S. airports.