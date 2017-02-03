Arts & Events

Wonderful Kalil Wilson, the jazz singer who grew up in North Oakland, will sing next Friday night with his trio Love (Dan Marshak, Sam Adams and young drums prodigy Genius Wesley) at Oakland's great little spot for jazz, the Sound Room on Broadway, two blocks (past the Paramount Theatre, towards Grand) from 19th Street BART.

On the heels of recording a new album, all originals by himself and the band, Kalil will also demonstrate his unique arrangements and style that refreshes the great standards of the music. Hailed by Kenny Burrell and Carlos Santana as the genuine article, Kalil transports audiences of every description with his great musicality and brio.

Friday February 10 at 8, Sound Room, 2147 Broadway, Oakland. $15-$20. Beer, wine & small plates available. All ages welcome. www.soundroom.org or 496-4180