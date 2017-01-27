University of California, Berkeley police have cleared the campus following violent protests Wednesday night in response to a scheduled speech by journalist Milo Yiannopoulos.

Around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday, UC Berkeley police lifted a previously issued campus lockdown, as well as a shelter-in-place order. Police reported substantial amounts of debris on campus, and warned visitors to the campus to be aware of their surroundings.

Regularly scheduled classes and business at UC Berkeley will continue today, police said.

Controversial writer and speaker Milo Yiannopoulos was invited to speak at UC Berkeley by the Berkeley College Republicans. His speech was scheduled to begin at 8 p.m., but was cancelled after protests erupted on campus.

Several injuries and acts of vandalism were reported Wednesday night on campus as well as in various parts of the city of Berkeley.

BART officials temporarily halted train service at the downtown Berkeley station due to civil disturbance in the area.

In a statement, UC Berkeley officials said they "regret that the threats and unlawful actions of a few have interfered with the exercise of First Amendment rights on a campus that is proud of its history and legacy as home of the Free Speech Movement."

