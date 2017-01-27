Milo Yiannopoulos has made a career of inflaming racist, sexist and nativist sentiments. Berkeley has a proud history of dissent and students were fully within their rights to protest peacefully. However, I am disappointed by the unacceptable acts of violence last night which were counterproductive and dangerous.

President Donald Trump cannot bully our university into silence. Simply put, President Trump’s empty threat to cut funding from UC Berkeley is an abuse of power. As a senior member of the education funding subcommittee, I will continue to stand up to President Trump’s overreach and defend the rights of our students and faculty.”

Congresswoman Lee is a member of the Appropriations Committee, Vice Chair of the Steering & Policy Committee, former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus and former co-chair of the Progressive Caucus and a Senior Democratic Whip. She serves as chair of the Democratic Whip Task Force on Poverty, Income Inequality and Opportunity.