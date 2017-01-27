Update #13: The total demonstration crowd appears to have dwindled to about 200 persons.

Over the course of the evening, we have received reports of roughly 5 persons who received injuries (unknown severity) from attacks as well as numerous buildings on Telegraph Avenue, Shattuck Avenue, and Center Street that have suffered damage from graffiti, broken windows, and fire.

If you later discover damage/graffiti on City of Berkeley property, please report the damage/graffiti to the City of Berkeley’s Customer Service (Dial 311).

If you later discover that your own personal property has been damaged, please report this to the Berkeley Police Department—(510) 981-5900 (or you may report the crime with BPD’s Online Report System—(http://www.ci.berkeley.ca.us/onlinereport/).

Because of the violent behaviors of some of the persons in the demonstration, persons should avoid the area bounded by Hearst Avenue, Shattuck Avenue, College Avenue, and Dwight Way.

Update #12: In addition to others on UC Berkeley campus, we are now receiving reports that there is group of about 150 people now walking eastbound on Bancroft Way—approaching Telegraph Avenue.