Update #11: We are now receiving reports that group is now walking through the UC Berkeley campus.



Because of the violent behaviors of some of the persons in the demonstration, persons should avoid the area bounded by Hearst Avenue, Fulton Street, College Avenue, and Dwight Way.



Update #10: We are now receiving reports that persons are vandalizing businesses on the 2000 block of Center Street as the group of hundreds walk eastbound—towards UC Berkeley’s West Crescent.



Because of the violent behaviors of some of the persons in the demonstration, persons should avoid the area bounded by University Avenue, MLK Jr Way, Fulton Street, and Dwight Way.



Update #9: We are now receiving reports that persons are setting fires to banks in the area Center Street & Shattuck Avenue as well as more fighting in the crowds.



Because of the violent behaviors of some of the persons in the demonstration, persons should avoid the area bounded by University Avenue, MLK Jr Way, Fulton Street, and Dwight Way.