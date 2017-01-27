The Editor's Back Fence
Black-clad thugs break windows downtown
Becky O'Malley
Wednesday February 01, 2017 - 08:55:00 PM
Watching Buzzfeed news, I see that men whom the Buzzfeed reporter identifies as "ANTIFAS", self-described Anti-Fascists, have been breaking windows along Shattuck. I saw them at the Mechanics' Bank and the T-Mobile office. They're dressed all in black with their faces covered and are carrying big sticks. They're what I would call fascists myself. Another kristallnacht, perhaps?