We are receiving unconfirmed reports that there may have been hit & run collision involving a white BMW at the intersection of Durant & Telegraph Avenue—where a person may have been struck. At this time, we have not found a victim of this incident.

Because of the violent nature of some of the persons in the demonstration, persons should avoid the area.

Persons in the area bounded by Bancroft Way, Shattuck Avenue, College Avenue, and Dwight Way should avoid the area.