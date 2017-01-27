Update #5: We are now receiving reports that a group of hundreds are now walking southbound on Telegraph Avenue—approaching Channing Way. At this point, the Berkeley Police Department has received reports of at least 3-4 injuries from fights happening in the area as well as reports of some vandalism to businesses in the area.

Because of the violent nature of some of the persons in the demonstration, persons should avoid the area and be advised that emergency responders may need to use tear gas to disperse the demonstrators.

Persons in the area bounded by Bancroft Way, Shattuck Avenue, College Avenue, and Dwight Way should avoid the area.