The Berkeley Police Department is now receiving reports that there are fights happening within the crowd along the Telegraph Avenue corridor. The demonstration crowd is now estimated at 1000 persons.



Persons in the area bounded by Bancroft Way, Shattuck Avenue, College Avenue, and Dwight Way should avoid the area.



The University Police Department has requested additional outside police resources to address the violent demonstration happening in the area. Because of the violent nature of some of the persons in the demonstration, persons should avoid the area and be advised that emergency responders may need to use tear gas to disperse the demonstrators.



