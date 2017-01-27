The fifth and final person who had been detained at San Francisco International Airport under President Donald Trump's Executive Order has been released, airport officials said this afternoon, citing U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

Four others were also detained were released earlier this afternoon, according to airport officials.

Dozens of non U.S. citizens were reportedly being held over the weekend at airports across the country after Trump issued an Executive Order Friday, banning citizens from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen from entering the country and blocking any refugees from entering for 120 days. Additionally, refugees from Syria are blocked indefinitely, according to the order.

The detainees were being supported by thousands of protestors and dozens of lawyers willing to offer them legal advice, who have gathered at the airport since Saturday.

"We appreciate all those who have so passionately expressed their concerns over the President's Executive Order relating to immigration. We share these concerns deeply, as our highest obligation is to the millions of people from around the world whom we serve. Although Customs and Border Protection services are strictly federal and operate outside the jurisdiction of the U.S. airports, including SFO, we have requested a full briefing from this agency to ensure our customers remain the top priority," SFO officials said in a statement this morning.

"We are also making supplies available to travelers affected by this Executive Order, as well as to the members of the public who have bravely taken a stand against this action by speaking publicly in our facilities," according to the airport's statement.

An emergency stay was granted Saturday evening by a federal judge in New York, blocking deportations after the American Civil Liberties Union took legal action on behalf of two individuals detained in New York under the order.

This morning the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it would continue to enforce all of the president's orders but that it would also comply with judicial orders.

"President Trump's Executive Orders remain in place-prohibited travel will remain prohibited, and the U.S. government retains its right to revoke visas at any time if required for the national security or public safety. President Trump's Executive order affects a minor portion of international travelers and is a first step towards reestablishing control over America's border and national security," the department's statement read.

"No foreign national in a foreign land, without ties to the United States, has any unfettered right to demand entry into the United States or to demand immigration benefits in the United States. The Department of Homeland Security will comply with judicial orders; faithfully enforce our immigration laws, and implement Presidents Trump's Executive Orders to ensure that those entering the United States do not pose a threat to our country or the American people," according to the department's statement.

