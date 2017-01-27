The latest appearance of an incendiary preener--in this case, Mr. Yiannopoulos--on campus doesn't much bother me. The collection which attends these tour stops does. Let's see: screaming attackers..the young and the witless who agree sincerely..the solemn head shakers..those who think asking reasonable questions will get reasonable answers.



I have an answer: treat him as a stand-up comic, and laugh away. Just make sure he knows you're laughing at him, not with him.