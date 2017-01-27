Extra
Press Release: MEDIA ALERT: SFO @ 3pm TODAY: Emergency Protest Against Detention of Muslim Refugees
San Francisco — Outraged members of the San Francisco community will hold an emergency protest against the detention of Muslim refugees following an Executive Order signed by the President yesterday.
The Washington Post reports: "Immigration advocates say at least one refugee family is detained at San Francisco International Airport.”
WHO: Outraged community members
WHAT: Protest detention of Muslim refugees, including family reported detained at SFO,
and executive order effectively banning Muslim refugees from U.S. entry
WHEN: 3pm today
WHERE: SFO, International Arrivals Area
VISUALS: Protesters with signs:
“#
#MuslimBan," "I STAND WITH MUSLIM TRAVELERS," "#NoBanNoWall.”