San Francisco — Outraged members of the San Francisco community will hold an emergency protest against the detention of Muslim refugees following an Executive Order signed by the President yesterday.

The Washington Post reports: "Immigration advocates say at least one refugee family is detained at San Francisco International Airport.”

WHO: Outraged community members

WHAT: Protest detention of Muslim refugees, including family reported detained at SFO,

and executive order effectively banning Muslim refugees from U.S. entry

WHEN: 3pm today

WHERE: SFO, International Arrivals Area

VISUALS: Protesters with signs:

“# NotInOurName," “#NeverAgain," "END the #MuslimBan," "STOP the

#MuslimBan," "I STAND WITH MUSLIM TRAVELERS," "#NoBanNoWall.”