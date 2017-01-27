Mr. Trump, the inauguration crowd was huge; you will become the greatest president and yes I do not care about your tax returns. This is an unhealthy obsession of the wicked mainstream media. Okay, enough alternative facts. No, Mr. Trump we do care about your tax returns – enough stonewalling. What are you hiding? You have commenced your presidency by having a temper tantrum railing against accurate reports over the small size at your inauguration. In a parliamentary system you would be forced to resign on a vote of no confidence.

Your inauguration address was an abomination reeking of a fake assessment of the state of the Union. You alluded to “full-scale depression, rusted-out factories scattered like tombstones across the landscape of our nation.” Really? Do you really hope to heal the wounds of our nation with false news? No, Mr. President, overall employment has risen dramatically, crime has declined and yes, the economy is booming.

Your repeal of Obamacare was accompanied with much fanfare but sent a terrifying message to Americans, including many of your supporters who have benefited. According to the Congressional Budget Office repeal would deny coverage to 18 million in the first year alone rising to more than 30 million. During the past seven years Republicans have failed to craft an alternative but were content on scoring political points trashing the ACA.

Mr. Trump, please spend less time tweeting and more time governing. This is not a TV show or a video game.

