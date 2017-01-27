In the year 2017, our policies are helping only the billionaires and millionaires. The public is forgotten. The poor, homeless and elderly are extremely worried about the changes that are taking place in Washington after President Donald Trump started signing Presidential orders.

My neighbors are stressed out about their future. They are worried about their livelihood, health, physical and financial safety. They also feel that the billionaire President Donald Trump and his advisory team have been blessed with bountiful gifts in their life but they lack empathy. Our members of the Congress and their families are well protected. They have the best health coverage. They are enjoying all comforts and they draw a very large amount of money per month, as salary, from the general fund.

They have forgotten that they represent all Americans. When they frame the policies and pass the bills, it helps them and their billionaire friends.

It seems that the Republican President with a majority in both the Congress and the Senate, has as their most important priority, to destroy the public policies, which had been helping low income and poor people across the country. I am shocked to watch on TV, the faces of people who are unqualified to take over Education and other departments. They lack the knowledge to deal with our multilingual and multicultural society.

I see the protest and unrest here in America and around the world. People are fearful about being able to maintain their health and safety. Even the students are worried about their future. It seems that that the present policies will benefit only the rich. The policy makers are not thinking about the low income and poor.

The President’s tax policy will help only millionaires and billionaires. Their hidden tax return information will be buried forever.

It seems unjust that the policies are framed for the benefit of the three branches of the Government.

I urge the President and his team to think about the priorities to bring equality, justice, peace and safety for all, before there is more turmoil in America and the world. The world is impacted by our actions here. Let us revise our policies. The time is now!