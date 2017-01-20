The Berkeley Police Department is currently investigating a suspicious circumstance on the 3000 block of Deakin Street where two persons were found deceased inside their residence. As their cause of death is not immediately apparent, the building has been evacuated out of an abundance of caution. In addition to the Berkeley Fire Department, PG&E personnel have also responded to location to make sure there are no hazardous conditions remain.

Investigators continue to investigate this incident and we are advising residents that Deakin Street is closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic between Webster and Prince Street.

The Daily Californian is reporting that the address where the bodies were found is 3028 Deakin, but that has not been independently confirmed. For their complete report, see