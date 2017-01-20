An estimated 100,000 people turned out for the Women's March Oakland this morning, one of several protests held in the Bay Area and hundreds around the world for women's rights in response to the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

Oakland police estimated 100,000 people participated in the march today, revising a previous estimate of 60,000.

The march snaked through downtown Oakland encompassing most if not all of the roughly 2-mile parade route at once, winding from the Lake Merritt BART station along the western shore of Lake Merritt, then west on Grand Avenue and south on Broadway to Frank Ogawa Plaza.

After sporadic rain Friday drenched Bay Area protests of Trump's inauguration, the clouds parted this morning as marchers began to gather at the Lake Merritt station at about 10 a.m. Despite running extra long trains, BART had delays coming into the extremely crowded station.

Brass bands blared throughout the peaceful, jubilant crowd. As the march began, protesters danced while one played "hit me with your best shot."

While there were many men in the diverse crowd, a significant majority of attendees were women and girls. They carried signs with messages like, "a woman's place is in the resistance," "women's rights are human rights" and "hear me roar."

Many donned "pussy hats," pink knitted hats with cat ears that became a symbol of today's protest. Even an Oakland police officer was wearing one late this afternoon as crowds petered out of Frank Ogawa Plaza.

Kai Gelphman of Santa Rosa stood waiting for her niece in the plaza above the Lake Merritt BART station this morning with a sign that said, "74,074,037 people are speaking up!" referencing the number of people who voted for a candidate other than Trump, including Hillary Clinton and Jill Stein.

"I'm really so impressed that so many people turned out," she said. "I think it makes a powerful statement."

In addition to women's rights, marchers showed up to support a variety of issues they feel are threatened by the Trump Administration. There were signs for immigrants' rights, Black Lives Matter, LGBTQ rights, the environment and economic justice.

There was one contingent called "Women for Climate Justice," and another who quoted Harlem Renaissance poet Langston Hughes. Socialists mingled with supporters of Democrat Hillary Clinton and her rival in the primaries, Bernie Sanders.

Marian Killian, a retired teacher, came out to promote the Network for Public Education's upcoming national conference in Oakland. She said she is concerned about the future of public education as Trump's pick for Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos, supports privatizing public schools.

National organizers said there were similar marches in cities across all 50 states and 70 countries. The event grew out of a call for a protest in Washington, D.C., following Trump's inauguration.

An estimated 500,000 people marched in Washington and there were large crowds across the nation. At least 25,000 people marched in San Jose and some estimates had 100,000 turning out for the protest this afternoon in San Francisco.

Police in Oakland and San Francisco said there were no arrests.

Photos by Scott Morris related to this story can be seen here.