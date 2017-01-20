About a thousand protesters are out marching in the rain in Oakland against the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

Protesters started gathering for the "march of the working class" at about noon in the Latham Square area at Telegraph Avenue and Broadway.

As of about 1:20 p.m., they had circled up Telegraph to 27th Street and were heading back down Broadway. Many children are present at the peaceful protest.

Clark Allen, 34, of Oakland, said he attended because, "For me it's an act of solidarity. It's a therapeutic response to something that frightens us."

Police on bicycles were nearby monitoring the crowd as they marched down Broadway.