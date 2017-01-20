Hundreds of students from the University of California at Berkeley and Berkeley High School are marching toward Oakland this afternoon against the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

A rally started at noon on Sproul Plaza on UC Berkeley's campus, drawing about 1,000 demonstrators or more, some holding anti-Trump signs, university spokeswoman Janet Gilmore said.

At about the same time, about 200 students from Berkeley High School left the school campus and were seen walking to the university, which is nearby, Berkeley Unified School District spokesman Charles Burress said.

About 50 more high school students joined them on the way to the university.

Gilmore said the rally on Sproul Plaza was peaceful and at about 1 p.m. hundreds from the group left the plaza and started walking along Telegraph Avenue toward Oakland.

The rally on Sproul Plaza ended at about 1:20 p.m.