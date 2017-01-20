A few hundred House and Senate Republican politicians are holding areas of the U.S. government and Supreme Court hostage with their extremest and negative agenda. It's beyond comprehension that the media, business community, Justice Department, Americans, and Democrat's can do nothing to stop the out of control Republican Party from turning the Constitution and it's checks and balances upside down.

A few hundred Republican politicians are stealing another presidential election from the American people much like they stole the 2000 presidential election. Both George W. Bush and Donald Trump were election losers but both ended up as president through Republican fraud and their gaming of the election process.

A FEW HUNDRED REPUBLICAN POLITICIANS are threatening to destroy the Affordable Care Act that offers 18 million Americans health care.

A FEW HUNDRED HOUSE AND SENATE ANTI-ABORTION REPUBLICAN POLITICIANS are going to defund Planned Parenthood which helps millions of women with health and reproductive issues.

A FEW HUNDRED REPUBLICAN POLITICIANS ARE HOLDING THE U.S. Supreme Court hostage so that President Obama can't select the next Supreme Court justice. Oh, but Donald Trump will be able to install a Republican anti-abortion jurist on the court to replace Antonin Scalia.

A FEW HUNDRED REPUBLICAN POLITICIANS AND DONALD TRUMP DO NOT REPRESENT ALL AMERICANS IN ANY WAY, SHAPE OR FORM.

When are Americans going to stand up to these Republican political thugs? Because none of the powers-that-be seem willing to do it!