A candlelit vigil in memory of the homeless woman whose body was found in the yard of a building on Martin Luther King Way in Berkeley, located very close to Berkeley High School and the headquarters of the Berkeley Police, was held on the steps of Berkeley City Hall tonight. During the observance, participants were notified that the police had identified the woman as Laura Jadwin, 55.

The East Bay Times reported that Berkeley police said in an email that foul play was not suspected after the Alameda County Coroner's Office conducted an autopsy. No further information has been made available by authorities, but the owner of the property where she was found, who spoke briefly at the memorial, indicated that he believed she was a homeless camper. He and his partner had not seen her previously, he said.