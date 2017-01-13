A man police believe killed one woman and wounded another in two separate knife attacks in Berkeley earlier this month was arraigned on four felony charges in Alameda County Superior Court today.

Police say that on Jan. 6 Pablo Gomez Jr. killed 27-year-old Emilie Inman at her home on Ashby Avenue.

Officers discovered Inman's body while investigating the stabbing of another woman about a mile away on Ridge Road earlier that same day.

Gomez, 22, is facing one count of murder, one count of attempted murder, one count of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of residential robbery, according to documents filed today by the Alameda County district attorney.

Gomez was arrested on Jan. 7 in Burbank.

At the time of her death, Inman, who was born in France and moved with her family to San Luis Obispo when she was ten, was working at a private educational center in the hills of Lafayette called Sienna Ranch.

The school offers classes on nature, woodworking, horseback riding and gardening, among other things.

"Emilie Inman was a brilliant, passionate, creative teacher and a sparkling, joyful, sincere person. Her loss has shaken our community to the core," says a statement on the Sienna Ranch Facebook page.

The school has opened a scholarship fund in her name, to which members of the public can donate via PayPal or by visiting https://www.facebook.com/Sienna-Ranch-108820902513191/.