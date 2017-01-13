Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning in Berkeley.

Officers responded at about 1:30 a.m. to a report of shots heard near Acton and Russell streets, according to Berkeley police Sgt. Andrew Frankel.

Upon arrival, officers found at least two cars that had been struck by bullets. Officers were unable to locate any victims, Frankel said.

No arrests were made and officers are continuing to investigate the incident, according to Frankel.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Berkeley police at (510) 981-5741 or police@cityofberkeley.info.