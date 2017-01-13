Arts & Events

The East Bay chapters of Health Care for All – California are screening the new documentary on single payer health care Now Is The Time at the Main Berkeley Public Library, 2090 Kittredge St. (at Shattuck) on Sunday, Jan. 22, from 1pm – 4pm. Admission is free. Following the movie there will be a presentation and discussion about California’s new single payer legislation and how to get involved in the campaign to pass the bill.

The showing is sponsored by Health Care for All – California chapters in Alameda County and Contra Costa County. Health Care for All – California, and Health Care for All – Contra Costa County are among the co-producers of the film. For more information, contact Dan Hodges (510-848-5230, dmhodges@pacbell.net)