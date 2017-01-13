Arts & Events
Áround & About--Theater: Last Weekend for Indra's Net's 'Darwin in Malibu;' Ubuntu & Inferno Theatre Collaborate on "Waiting for Godot,' Opening Monday
Ken Bullock
Friday January 13, 2017 - 03:47:00 PM
—It's the last weekend for 'Darwin in Malibu,' the new show by Indra's Net, the company that specializes in plays about science ... Originally produced in England, Crispin Whittal's play, directed by Indra's Net artistic director Bruce Coughran, finds Darwin (George Killingsworth) somehow at Malibu, visited by his old ally Thomas Huxley (Bob Ernst) and opponent Bishop Samuel Wilberforce of Oxford (Stuart Hall), ready to resume the debate over Natural Selection--and young Sarah (Leandra Ramm).
Friday & Saturday at 8, Sunday at 5, Berkeley City Club, 2315 Durant Avenue (between Ellsworth & Dana). $28 generaladmission, $22 seniors & students. www.IndrasNetTheater.com 613-9210
—Ubuntu Theater Project of Oakland & Berkeley's Inferno Theatre have teamed up to stage what's probably the most famous, influential play of the late 20th century, Samuel Beckett's 'Waiting for Godot,' in what promises to be an innovative show, directed by Inferno founder and artistic director Giulio Perrone, opening this Monday and running Mondays at 8, as well as Saturday the 21st at 8 & Sunday the 22nd at 2, through February 27th at Brooklyn Preserve, 1433-12th Avenue (Between East 14th Avenue/International Avenue & East 15th Avenue, near Foothill Boulevard, Oakland. $15-$35 online, pay-what-you-can at the door (no-one turned away for lack of funds). www.ubuntutheaterproject.com