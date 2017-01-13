Arts & Events

—It's the last weekend for 'Darwin in Malibu,' the new show by Indra's Net, the company that specializes in plays about science ... Originally produced in England, Crispin Whittal's play, directed by Indra's Net artistic director Bruce Coughran, finds Darwin (George Killingsworth) somehow at Malibu, visited by his old ally Thomas Huxley (Bob Ernst) and opponent Bishop Samuel Wilberforce of Oxford (Stuart Hall), ready to resume the debate over Natural Selection--and young Sarah (Leandra Ramm).

Friday & Saturday at 8, Sunday at 5, Berkeley City Club, 2315 Durant Avenue (between Ellsworth & Dana). $28 generaladmission, $22 seniors & students. at 8,at 5, Berkeley City Club, 2315 Durant Avenue (between Ellsworth & Dana). $28 generaladmission, $22 seniors & students. www.IndrasNetTheater.com 613-9210