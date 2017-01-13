Arts & Events

The Chapel of the Chimes, that Oakland landmark designed by Julia Morgan near the end of Piedmont Avenue, has been the site of many events in the performing arts over the years, a cultural stage in an unusual setting with a unique place in the community.

This Sunday at 2, the new season of Jazz At The Chimes, produced by Mary Orazi, opens with Hot & Cool Jazz: Kalil Wilson & Love, the brilliant jazz vocalist, a North Oakland native (and son of Bay Area favorite Baba Ken Okulolo, bandleader and master of West African music), with his trio featuring Dan Marchak on piano, bassist Ryan Lukas and 14-year old drum prodigy Genius Wesley.

Kalil is an exciting singer with a broad range of jazz and popular standards in his repertoire with his own innovative arrangements, and originals by himself and the other band members. Their appeal reaches across generations, bringing fine singing and musicianship that spring from love of the art to audiences of both casual and experienced jazz listeners, often bringing them to their feet during the course of the show.

There's limited seating at the Chimes, so advance ticket purchase is advised--or a call the day of the show to check on availability at the door (cash only).

Chapel of the Chimes welcomes visitors from 9-5, seven days a week.