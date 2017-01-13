FBI's director James Comey's scam on Hillary Clinton, with no evidence, and only 11 days left in the presidential campaign is inexcusable. You didn't see long time Republican Comey pulling the same stunt on Donald Trump. The FBI's participation in politics seems like an oxymoron.

Why aren't the rabid Republican constitutionalists doing something about Trump's business conflicts that flout the constitution?

And doesn't the Republican's theft the presidential election come under the jurisdiction of the ethics office that the GOP tried to gut? I'm so glad we have the checks and balances that the Constitution provides. Since when! They're disappearing quickly under Republican total control of government.