During the Golden Globes, actress Meryl Streep called out Donald Trump for ridiculing a disabled reporter at one of his campaign rallies. Her comments should remind us that Trump's appeal was and is to America's base instincts. The "make America great again" really means taking America back to a time when discrimination of Blacks was rampant, women knew their place, all Muslims were terrorists, the mentally ill were locked away, the physically disabled kept out of sight, and homosexuals knew enough to stay in the closet.

His appeal did not convince a majority of the popular vote, but did allow him to capture the Electoral College. No one who has studied Trump's background, or paid attention to what he did and said during the campaign, can really believe that Trump is the answer to rural America's real or perceived woes, or make America great again in any positive sense of the word "great."