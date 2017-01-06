Three people were arrested and one suspect is still at large following an attempted carjacking and robbery in Berkeley early Thursday morning, according to police.

Police officers responded to the area of Dana Street near Bancroft Way around 1 a.m. on reports of an attempted carjacking.

A victim told officers that four people attempted to steal her car, but she was able to drive off unharmed.

Police said the four suspects were also allegedly involved in a robbery near the area of Haste and Fulton Streets just after the attempted carjacking.

The suspects abandoned their vehicle near Ashby and Florence streets and attempted to flee on foot, before being spotted by an officer.

Two men and a juvenile girl were arrested, while the fourth suspect is still at large.

No further has information was immediately available.