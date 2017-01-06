A suspect in a Berkeley homicide on Friday is in custody, police said today.

A watch commander with Berkeley police received a call at about 1:30 p.m. today from Burbank police who said 24-year-old North Hollywood resident Pablo Gomez Jr. was in custody.

Gomez is the primary suspect in the homicide and also a stabbing on the same day, according to police.

Officers responded at 11:42 a.m. Friday to a stabbing in the 2600 block of Ridge Road.

Officers found a woman with serious stab wounds, police said. The woman was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition Friday night.

As part of the investigation, officers went to the 2400 block of Ashby Avenue where they discovered what appeared to be a violent scene and later a body, police said.

Police have not released the name of the homicide victim.