The clock is moving too fast. We will get the New Year message from the billionaire in the White House. Some of us are worried about receiving adequate and timely information about our country and our own safety and wellbeing.

I think that we may be creating another war zone out of fear and insecurity. Will we ever feel safe and secure using military power alone? We have tried all these years to cut violence and bring peace and security using weapons and other military tactics. Unfortunately we have failed in our efforts to bring peace, security and stability here in America or in the International communities.

Many members of the public have lost hope in the new chapter in their political interaction with the incoming billionaire cabinet members and advisors to President-elect Donald Trump.

We, the citizens, wish that the incoming President will be more kind and caring for the masses. I hope that, in the first 100 days of his office, he will have empathy for all the poor and needy citizens here and abroad.