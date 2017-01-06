The recent release of archives from the Nixon library reveal a man obsessed with power who would willingly allow thousands of Americans and Vietnamese to die in the pursuit of the US presidency.

Historians and President Johnson had long suspected Nixon of treachery but had never found the “smoking gun.”

Here are the historical facts. In 1968 Johnson was advancing a peace initiative with South and North Vietnam.

Henry Kissinger, an outside Republican advisor, advised Nixon that a peace agreement was in the offing, if Johnson would halt bombing raids on North Vietnam, the Soviets pledged to urge North Vietnam to engage in peace talks.

Fearful that the successful conclusion of Johnson’s efforts would jeopardize his presidential ambitions, Nixon ordered his aide H.R. Haldeman to scuttle the peace talks to give him an advantage over his rival, Vice President Hubert Humphrey in the 1968 election.

Release of Haldeman’s notes confirms long held suspicions that Nixon prolonged the war unconcerned of the human carnage that would ensue.

As Haldeman’s notes reveal, Nixon was able to persuade the South Vietnamese president, Nguyen Van Thieu, to stall the talks. CIA director, Richard Helms, was ‘persuaded’ to remain silent while this coup d’état was taking place.

Haldeman’s notes yield other shocking items - Nixon’s promise to Southern Republicans that he would soft-pedal on civil rights and “lay of pro-Negro crap,” if elected.

In the 1962 gubernatorial campaign, he and his aides conspired to wiretap political opponents.