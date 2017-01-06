It's right here in the newspapers if you are wiling to take the time and dig it out. Hillary Clinton is winning the 2016 presidential election by 2,670,075 votes and yet media is still calling loser Donald Trump the next president.The nation's top intelligence officials and CIA say unequivocally and emphatically that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election. Donald Trump has voiced skepticism about the conclusion. Of course he would: Putin and Russians worked on his behalf to skew the election.

In other news, House speaker Paul Ryan (R-WISC) says a few hundred Republican politicians will repeal the Affordable Care Act, keeping a promise they made to their extremist base. Ryan doesn't mention that this will leave 20 million Americans without health care coverage and insurance. And just to stir the pro-life Republican base into a further frenzy, Speaker Ryan says the GOP will kill funding for Planned Parenthood.

Psychologically unfit pres-elect Donald Trump talks about reinstating the sort of torture used in the Bush-era. Americans had better start standing up to these Republican political thugs or things will only get worse if that's possible!