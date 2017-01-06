I for one applaud the U.S. abstention of the United Nation resolution declaring Israeli settlements illegal. By abstaining the resolution passed. It doesn't seem to matter to some that under international law, it is illegal for Israel to move settlers into the occupied Palestinian territories.

On December 28, 2016, Secretary of State John Kerry accused Israel Prime Minister Benjamin of thwarting peace in the Middle East, calling settlements a threat to peace. Kerry said, “The status quo is leading toward one state and perpetual occupation.”

Foreign policy leaders for decades have labeled Israeli settlements as an obstacle for peace. Israel has ignored criticism of settlement building by Obama and others in this and previous administrations. It came to a point where action was needed.

Hopefully, before he leaves office, Obama will grant U.S. recognition of Palestine as an independent state, albeit a militarily occupied one. While this may be but a symbolic action, symbols are important.

Of course, Trump is not happy about the U.S. abstention and when he assumes office, will do everything he can to reverse Obama's action.