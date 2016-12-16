Police are looking for a woman they say stole a Berkeley woman's identity in order to open several fraudulent lines of credit in businesses around the Bay Area, according to Berkeley police.

The woman, who has a distinctive cursive tattoo on the left side of her neck and very long brown hair, bought several thousand dollars worth of merchandise at a Costco and a Target in Vallejo, police said.

At each store she was photographed by security cameras with a man police describe as a person of interest.

The identity theft was reported on Nov. 30.

Anyone with information is asked to call Berkeley police at (510) 981-4725.