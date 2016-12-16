In their very first council meeting our new Mayor and City Council (With the exception of Sophie Hahn and Cheryl Davila) backtracked on just about every promise made to the people who voted for them after accepting a bizarre illegible hand scrawled set of amendments from a double talking and purposely delaying and confusing Kriss Worthington, that stripped away any protections for our most vulnerable and gave Czar status to the very person who went behind that same council's back to call out the police under false pretenses to take the blankets off of the disabled and elderly on a freezing, wet night in a pre-dawn raid. One of 12 in two months. Then they hightailed out the back way to avoid looking their constituents in the face.

I gave notice to the Mayor that I could no longer be his representative on the Human Welfare and Community Action Commission and resigned my position effective immediately.

It has been my pleasure to work with my fellow commissioners and to introduce city programs like Operation Move-Up and the Volunteer Voucher Program. I look forward to continuing my work with the Disabled and Homeless and will continue to serve in other capacities with people whose values are closer to mine and what the people of Berkeley have asked for. I have to look at myself in the mirror on occasion. Our camp is in serious danger but we will keep our people together and safe against all comers. Your help has made that possible. As we settle in on this cold, rainy night I thank you all from the bottom of my heart for making this respite and shelter possible