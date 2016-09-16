Police are investigating another possible rape at the University of California at Berkeley that is the latest in a string of attacks reported recently, according to UC Berkeley police.

The latest assault took place on Sept. 10 at a residence hall and was reported nine days later by the victim, who is described by police only as a 19-year-old student.

No other information on the attack was released.

"We've had a few reports (of sexual assault) over the past couple of weeks," UC Berkeley police Sgt. Sabrina Reich said. "We're looking to see if there are any possible similarities."

Since early September, there have been five reported rapes on campus, Reich said.

One occurred at a residence hall on either the night of Sept. 4 or the early morning hours of Sept. 5 and three separate attacks happened at a concert at the Greek Theatre on Sept. 10, the same night as the latest reported attack is suspected of happening.

Investigations into all of the recent attacks are still underway, Reich said, and a man has been arrested for the first one this month.

Police on Sept. 14 arrested Sardar Sikandar Wali Zia Khan, 25, on suspicion of the Sept. 5 dorm attack. Khan is suspected of raping a 19-year-old female student resident with whom he was acquainted, police said.

Anyone with information about any of the assaults is asked to call UC Berkeley police at (510) 642-0472 or (510) 642-6760.