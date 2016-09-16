Berkeley police Chief Michael Meehan announced his resignation today and will be leaving his post next month, according to city officials.

Meehan's resignation was accepted by City Manager Dee Williams-Ridley, who sent out an announcement to city staff this morning.

Capt. Andrew Greenwood will take over as acting chief after Meehan departs on Oct. 14.

No reason for the resignation was given and Meehan said only that he decided "the time is now" after talking to his family, according to a letter he sent out via Twitter.

Williams-Ridley expressed gratitude for Meehan's service and said that during his nearly seven-year tenure as chief, the department has "increased transparency by posting 30 years of crime data as well as department policies, arrests, bookings, calls for service, pedestrian and traffic stops on the city's website."

Greenwood is a 31-year veteran of the Berkeley Police Department and is a lifelong resident of the city, the letter states.

The sudden news drew a positive reaction from the department's rank-and-file leadership.

"I can't say it was necessarily expected," said Berkeley Police Association president Sgt. Chris Stines. "We wish him the very best with his future endeavors and we're very much looking forward to some positive changes happening in the department. We have a lot of faith in the city manger and city leadership."

The department will continue to build on "some of the good work he started," Stines said.