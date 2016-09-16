A dispute between a mother and her 34-year-old son resulted in a three-hour standoff situation outside a Berkeley apartment Monday, police said.

Around 10:20 a.m., officers responded to an apartment in the 1500 block of Prince Street, according to police.

A woman there told police she had locked herself in her bedroom because her son was using drugs and making threats toward her and her older son, police said.

Upon arrival, officers witnessed the suspect go inside the apartment and come out with a knife, threatening to kill officers. The suspect's mother then came out of the apartment and was able to take the knife away from her son, according to police.

The suspect then went back into the apartment and locked himself inside, alone.

Officers were able to get the mother and her oldest son to safety as a police negotiator and mental health professionals tried to contact the barricaded suspect, police said.

During that time, the suspect displayed erratic behavior and appeared to be under the influence of drugs. On two occasions, the suspect threw glass bottles at the officers. The bottles shattered at the officers' feet and no officers were injured, according to police.

The suspect also repeatedly came to the window and threatened to kill officers, police said.

After three hours of negotiations, the suspect ultimately came out and was detained by officers without incident, according to police.

His name has not yet been released. He was taken to a medical facility where he was placed on an emergency psychiatric hold.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and said criminal charges may be filed.