Firefighters managed to keep a fire in a small space enclosed between several downtown Berkeley buildings from seriously damaging either of two storefronts on Saturday afternoon, a deputy fire chief said.

The cause of the fire at 2111 and 2115 University Ave. -- a closed copy shop and a small storefront used by the UC Theatre -- remains under investigation, according to Berkeley Deputy Fire Chief Donna McCracken.

At one point, firefighters were concerned it could spread to the neighboring 44-unit Bachenheimer Apartments building. The building was evacuated but ultimately sustained no damage.

Berkeley was crowded with people in town to watch the California Golden Bears take on the Texas Longhorns as a black plume of smoke rose over downtown at 3:43 p.m.

The space between the buildings where the fire broke out is surrounded by four concrete walls and is only accessible through the copy shop and the UC Theatre's storefront, McCracken said.

Some shacks and awnings were constructed over the back doors to the businesses and they caught fire, spreading the fire into the two storefronts.

It was difficult for arriving firefighters to even find where the fire was burning at first because of the odd, hidden space between several buildings.

Flames spread into the walls, leading firefighters to call a two-alarm response because of the complexity of finding the hidden fire, McCracken said.

It took until about 5:30 p.m. to put the fire out.

One firefighter suffered a minor arm injury while trying to put the fire out. He was taken to Alta Bates Summit Medical Center for treatment and will miss some work while he recovers, McCracken said.