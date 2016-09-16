The Editor's Back Fence

Here's a glaring example of how the supposedly serious press can't resist the allure of Donald the Loud. The front page of the Sunday New York Times had an article on each of the candidates for president, headlined in the traditionally prime location of the top of the right side of the front page.The resident nerd and politics junkie called my attention to the contrasting rhetoric in the two major headlines.























Words used about Trump: built…empire…king…huge…reaped..influence...



Words used about Clinton: troubles…despite…supposed...



His headline at a glance references a big powerful guy, while hers makes her seem weak and getting weaker. If you ever get around to reading the story, it’s actually Trump who has the troubles, while she’s still ahead of him in the polls. But a quick look at Sunday’s front page would create the opposite impression for the casual reader.