Arts & Events

Shinichi Iova-Koga and Edward Schocker--both associated with Mills College, Iova-Koga teaching dance composition and alumnus Schocker, founder of the Music for People & Thingamajigs Festival there--will perform collaboratively for the first time in their original show, 'Drowning Man,' 8 p. m. Friday the 16th and saturday the 17th only at NohSpace, 2840 Mariposa Street at Florida (between Harrison & Bryant) in Project Artaud, Mission-Potrero District, San Francisco.

Iova-Koga, founder of InkBoat performance company in 1998, has worked and studied with Anna Halprin and Ruth Zaporah, among others, and toured internationally. Edward Schocker established Thingamajigs for music from found objects and with alternative tuning systems. He studied with Pauline Oliveros and Lou Harrison--and has worked extensively with Theatre of Yugen at NohSpace.

Tickets are $20 general, $15 for students. www.theatreofyugen.org/home/