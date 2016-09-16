Money power has taken over our democracy.

The people who don't have a huge amount of money don't have a chance to win, even if they genuinely desire to improve the lives of all. The rich people can afford to buy TV ads. The ads. make the grand promises of the paying candidates familiar to all. The elections end up being a competition among grand promise of the rich candidates.

The poor don't even have money to travel to the polling booth. Some people don't have the money to hire a baby sitter. Others are homeless, and afraid to leave their children on the street while they go in to vote.

How can we design an electoral process in which one person one vote becomes real for both rich and poor?