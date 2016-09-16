The New York Attorney General has launched an investigation into the Trump Foundation.

The investigation reveals that Trump has falsely claimed that he is the source of money he has received for his foundation, noting he has not donated any money to his charity since 2008. Among other egregious activities - $20,000 of the foundation money was used to buy ‘the love of his life’ - a six-foot-tall painting of himself! To make matters worse, the foundation has made political contributions, including a campaign group for Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, who had threatened to investigate Trump University.

This comes on the heels of another investigation by Newsweek which raises questions about the Trump Organization’s potential serious conflicts of interests if Trump would became president. The investigation reveals the Trump Organization consists of a vast financial network that stretches from New York City to India, Ukraine, China, Brazil, Argentina, Turkey and Russia, where the organization has strong financial interests to Russian mining, banking and to real estate billionaire Vladimir Potanin. Potanin has close ties to the Russian government. This may explain Trump’s adulation for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Newsweek warns that if Trump is elected president and his vast overseas network is not shut down or severed from the Trump family, the foreign policy of the United States of America could well be for sale." Trump’s ‘latest fan’ – Colin Powell whose hacked email said Trump is a "national disgrace" and an "international pariah."