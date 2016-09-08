One man opened fire on another this morning in the southern part of Berkeley, according to police.

Officers received a report at 9:02 a.m. of shots fired at Sacramento Street and Ashby Avenue, police Sgt. Andrew Frankel said.

An argument between two men escalated until one pulled out a gun and fired at the other man. The victim was not injured and ran onto Stanton Street to escape the suspect.

Police closed Stanton Street for a short time while they looked to see whether anyone else was injured.

The suspect is still at large, Frankel said. He fled south in a vehicle on Sacramento Street.

Frankel did not have a description of the vehicle or of the gun used.

The victim was a man from Berkeley. Police continue to investigate the shooting, Frankel said.