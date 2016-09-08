Extra

Berkeley shooting this morning

Bay City News
Wednesday September 14, 2016 - 12:47:00 PM
One man opened fire on another this morning in the southern part of Berkeley, according to police. 

Officers received a report at 9:02 a.m. of shots fired at Sacramento Street and Ashby Avenue, police Sgt. Andrew Frankel said. 

An argument between two men escalated until one pulled out a gun and fired at the other man. The victim was not injured and ran onto Stanton Street to escape the suspect. 

Police closed Stanton Street for a short time while they looked to see whether anyone else was injured. 

The suspect is still at large, Frankel said. He fled south in a vehicle on Sacramento Street. 

Frankel did not have a description of the vehicle or of the gun used. 

The victim was a man from Berkeley. Police continue to investigate the shooting, Frankel said.