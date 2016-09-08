I recently read some articles about glyphosate use. One referred to New York City's liberal use on city parks and children's playgrounds!! Another referred to the spraying of all Northern California wildlands with unknown quantities of glyphosate, (ostensibly to eradicate native species!!!!!). Another referred to the takeover of our federal regulatory agencies by Monsanto and biotech industry. Another referred to the press aiding these practices by not reporting it. Any person involved in this practice needs to think hard about what you are engaging in. Some scientists (UC scientists?) are making a lot of money. Why are those who purport to be concerned about climate change and CO2 abundance the same people (i.e., Sierra Club and Norman la Force) who are advocating for tree cutting and spraying when it is common knowledge that large trees take carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere? This story doesn't ring true and climate change activists, and protectors of our environment need to start routing out those who could only be engaging in some kind of purposeful (human population reduction?) poisoning of our land and waterways.

EBMUD is cutting down healthy trees, including Eucalyptus and Monterey Pine, and spreading pesticides on lands near public reservoirs that store our drinking water. they are accepting public comment about their master plan until the end of the business day September 16, 2016. Please submit comment to watershedmasterplan@ebmud.com.

