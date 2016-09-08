Three female victims reported being sexually assaulted while attending a concert at the Greek Theater on the University of California at Berkeley campus on Saturday night, university police said Monday.

All three were attending the "Mad Decent Block Party," a touring dance concert featuring a lengthy lineup of artists.

The first reported assault happened at about 8 p.m., when an 18-year-old woman standing in line at a restroom was taken to another location where she was assaulted, police said.

Police described the suspect as a white man between 5 feet 11 inches tall and 6 feet 1 inch tall with an athletic build, brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a floral short-sleeved shirt and khaki shorts at the time.

On Sunday morning another woman reported that she was also assaulted.

She said she met a stranger at the concert who assaulted her, describing the suspect as a 21-year-old Hispanic man standing 5 feet 7 inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a multi-colored tank top, dark shorts and a hat at the time, according to police.

The third victim contacted university police at 1:35 p.m. on Monday, reporting that she was also assaulted at the concert. Further information about her report has not been made available.

Anyone with information about the assaults has been asked to contact the UC Berkeley police criminal investigations bureau at (510) 642-0472 or (510) 642-6760.