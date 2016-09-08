University of California police are looking for two suspects who knocked a victim unconscious and stole his briefcase early this morning near UC Berkeley's International House.

The victim was robbed on the sidewalk near the corner of Piedmont Avenue and Bancroft Way at about 12:20 a.m., police said.

One of the two suspects punched the victim, knocking him unconscious. The suspects then took his briefcase and sped away in a white sedan, police said.

The suspects were both described as black men. One of them was described as being between 20 and 30 years old, standing about 6 feet tall and wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt during the robbery.

The crime is being investigated by the Berkeley Police Department. Anyone with information about the case has been asked to call (510) 981-5900.